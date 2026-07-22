Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan/Pakistan: Deadly Pakistan air strikes on Kabul drug rehab centre should be investigated as possible war crime – new investigation

By Amnesty International
Four months after calling on Pakistan’s authorities to explain how and why they targeted a Kabul drug rehabilitation centre on 16 March, killing at least 269 civilians, Amnesty International has published a new investigation calling for the attack to be investigated as a possible war crime. The organization found no evidence to support the Pakistan military’s claims […] The post Afghanistan/Pakistan: Deadly Pakistan air strikes on Kabul drug rehab centre should be investigated as possible war crime – new investigation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jobs abroad or jobs in Africa? Why a focus on work in other countries shouldn’t replace opportunities at home
~ Ugandan women work in the Middle East even though they face abuse. They told us why
~ Great apes were using touch to reassure and keep the peace six million years before humans evolved – new research
~ Andy Burnham says he’ll end rough sleeping – here’s what’s needed to make it happen
~ How ‘super’ enzymes can transform recycling
~ People in the UK favour harsher punishment than Norwegians – belief in free will may help explain why
~ It’s not just business: why emotions are central to workplace management
~ ‘hello there the jacobian conjecture is false thanx’: why a tiny social media post has mathematicians rethinking AI
~ NAPLAN results are coming home. Here’s what parents should keep in mind
~ Reassuring touch kept the peace six million years before humans evolved – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter