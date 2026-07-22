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Human Rights Observatory

France: Protecting children online starts with platform design, not bans

By Amnesty International
Responding to the passing of a bill by France’s parliament banning children under 15 from accessing social media and restricting the use of phones in schools, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said:   “There is no doubt that regulating platforms to protect children is an imperative of our time. We commend states for taking social media harms seriously but rather than pursuing blanket bans, efforts should be on forcing platforms to abandon their reckless pursuit of profit to the detriment of human rights.  “Building safe platforms requires a robust response. […] The…


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