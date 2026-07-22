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Storms that built a graveyard: ancient monsoons created a spectacular dinosaur fossil site

By Alfio Alessandro Chiarenza, Royal Society Newton International Fellow in Palaeontology, UCL
Around 80 million years ago, a stretch of tropical coastline in what is now north-eastern Italy was lashed by monsoon rains and tropical cyclones. Those storms swept dinosaur carcasses, crocodiles, plants and river mud onto a tidal flat, where the tides and a film of microbes sealed everything away with extraordinary preservation.

My colleagues and I have published a new study that reconstructs the violent tropical climate behind the Villaggio…The Conversation


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