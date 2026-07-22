Philadelphia’s criminal justice fines and fees fall hardest on poorest neighborhoods
By Jordan Hyatt, Associate Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies, Drexel University
C. Clare Strange, Assistant Professor of School Psychology, Special Education, and Sociology
Nathan Link, Associate Professor of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice, Rutgers University
Brian Lawton, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, John Jay College of Criminal Justice
New research maps where legal financial obligations are concentrated – and finds they overlap with poverty, violence and racial inequality.
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- Wednesday, July 22, 2026