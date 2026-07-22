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COVID PPE failures left healthcare workers and patients at risk – what lessons the government needs to learn for the future

By Emilia Vann Yaroson, Assistant Professor in Operations and Supply Chain Management, University of Sheffield
Liz Breen, Professor of Health Service Operations, School of Pharmacy & Medical Sciences, University of Bradford
The latest report published as part of the COVID-19 inquiry has found the UK was not adequately prepared for a pandemic.

The report, which looked at the procurement and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), found the condition of the UK’s…The Conversation


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