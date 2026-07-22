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Why 78 degrees isn’t the right thermostat setting for everyone during a heat wave

By Destenie Nock, Associate Professor of Engineering and Public Policy, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University
There is no single thermostat setting that is right for every person or every home. And there are other easy, low-cost steps that can help keep everyone comfortable when hot weather sets in.The Conversation


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