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Soft plastic recycling laws have been delayed – an expert explains why

By Randa Lindsey Kachef, Lecturer in Environmental Geography, Birkbeck, University of London; King's College London
Our whole system is built to reward recyclability. But what actually matters is how much we’re manufacturing in the first place.The Conversation


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