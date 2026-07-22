Jobs abroad or jobs in Africa? Why a focus on work in other countries shouldn’t replace opportunities at home
By Michael Boampong, Visiting Fellow, The Open University
Daniel Assamah, Researcher, Rutgers University - Newark
Melissa Mouthaan, Researcher, University of Cambridge
African governments are increasingly encouraging young people to work abroad. To address youth unemployment at home, for example, Ghana and Kenya have expanded labour mobility agreements with other countries. These include Spain, Qatar and Caribbean states.
Agreements with Gulf…
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- Wednesday, July 22, 2026