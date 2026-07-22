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Ugandan women work in the Middle East even though they face abuse. They told us why

By Hanne O. Mogensen, Associate Professor, University of Copenhagen
Julaina A. Obika, Senior Lecturer, Gulu University
Labour migration from Uganda to the Middle East has surged since the early 2000s, with many young women travelling for employment as domestic workers. Most of these jobs are in Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

However, researchers, journalistsThe Conversation


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