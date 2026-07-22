Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Great apes were using touch to reassure and keep the peace six million years before humans evolved – new research

By Jake Brooker, Research Associate in the Department of Biology, Utrecht University
Zanna Clay, Professor in the Department of Psychology, Durham University
During an eight-month-long research trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia, we studied consolation: the way bonobos and chimpanzees comfort each other after conflicts and distress. But early on, we kept noticing something that didn’t quite fit.

The animals were exchanging a lot of friendly physical contact, embracing, touching and kissing, in competitive situations before any clear conflict or distress signals had broken out. We…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Andy Burnham says he’ll end rough sleeping – here’s what’s needed to make it happen
~ How ‘super’ enzymes can transform recycling
~ People in the UK favour harsher punishment than Norwegians – belief in free will may help explain why
~ It’s not just business: why emotions are central to workplace management
~ ‘hello there the jacobian conjecture is false thanx’: why a tiny social media post has mathematicians rethinking AI
~ NAPLAN results are coming home. Here’s what parents should keep in mind
~ Reassuring touch kept the peace six million years before humans evolved – new research
~ Chancellor John Healey faces serious challenges in funding Burnham’s grand aspirations
~ View from The Hill: Labor’s Andrew Charlton surfs the AI wave
~ Nigeria: Boko Haram Trials Ineffective, Flawed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter