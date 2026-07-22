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Andy Burnham says he’ll end rough sleeping – here’s what’s needed to make it happen

By Jo Richardson, Professor of Housing and Social Inclusion, Nottingham Trent University
On his first day as prime minister, Andy Burnham promised to end rough sleeping, and pledged an additional £340 million to the cause. A positive aim for society, to be sure, but what he didn’t mention is that we’ve nearly solved this before. The question isn’t whether ending rough sleeping is desirable or achievable, it’s why previous attempts have collapsed.

On a single night in England last autumn, 4,793 people slept rough.…The Conversation


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