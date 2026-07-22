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Human Rights Observatory

People in the UK favour harsher punishment than Norwegians – belief in free will may help explain why

By Zoe Stephenson, Associate Professor of Forensic Psychology, University of Birmingham
Ongoing problems in the criminal justice system in England and Wales, from overcrowding in prisons to court backlogs, have raised fundamental questions about how and why we punish people.

Advocates for a more rehabilitative, less punitive system often point to Scandinavian prisons as a model for how things could be done better.

My colleagues and I wanted to find out how beliefs about free will and crimeThe Conversation


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