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It’s not just business: why emotions are central to workplace management

By José Navarro, Catedrático de Psicología del Trabajo y de las Organizaciones, Universitat de Barcelona
“It’s not personal, it’s strictly business.” This line, which echoes throughout Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 gangster film The Godfather, epitomises the classic view of management: doing business is, above all, about making money, even if it means sacrificing all of the personal, social aspects of work.

However, the ongoing crisis of mental health in the workplace is forcing managers to take employees’ emotional wellbeing into account.

To…The Conversation


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