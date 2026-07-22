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Chancellor John Healey faces serious challenges in funding Burnham’s grand aspirations

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City St George's, University of London
The UK’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham, laid out a radical agenda in his short speech upon taking office. He called for a long-term strategy to reverse 40 years of Thatcherism, and the privatisation and centralisation that resulted. Wisely, he put a ten-year horizon on these objectives and it is now up to his new chancellor, John Healey, to realise his ambitions.

Sensibly, Burnham has also announced less costly but limited measures to deal with the cost of living and the housing crisis – intended…The Conversation


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