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View from The Hill: Labor’s Andrew Charlton surfs the AI wave

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
If his impressive academic record is any measure, Andrew Charlton might lay claim to one of the highest IQs in the parliamentary Labor party. Now, with his central role in the government’s AI policy, he’s…The Conversation


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