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Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Boko Haram Trials Ineffective, Flawed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Nigerian police force are seen outside the Federal High Court, in Abuja, Nigeria, on October 21, 2021. © 2021 Kola Sulaimon / AFP via Getty Images The Nigerian authorities’ prosecution of Boko Haram suspects does not advance justice for serious international crimes, as the cases continue to target primarily low-level suspects and raise significant fair trial concerns.Trials were conducted without witnesses or circumstantial evidence, prosecutors dropped some seemingly serious charges, while many plea-driven convictions were for aiding armed groups…


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