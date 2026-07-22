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Three things Australia must do to end the tobacco wars

By James Martin, Associate Professor in Criminology, Deakin University
Edward Jegasothy, Senior lecturer, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Paul Kelaita, Postdoctoral fellow, Drug Policy Modelling Program, Social Policy Research Centre, UNSW
Last week, new data were released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) suggesting daily smoking prevalence has dropped to a record low of 5.6% in 2025 – down from 8.3% in 2022-23.

Taken at face value, this is the best news in the history of tobacco control in Australia.

But there are reasons for caution. The figures come from a self-report survey, and as the AIHW has previously…The Conversation


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