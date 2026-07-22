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Human Rights Observatory

Media scrutiny can take many forms. Pauline Hanson’s past few weeks have shown how quickly it can backfire

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Since her press club address, media coverage of the One Nation leader has shifted from fawning to more sober – and revealed some dubious ethics in the process.The Conversation


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