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Microscopic plant remains reveal 25,000 years of GunaiKurnai rituals deep in a Victorian cave

By Russell Mullett, Traditional Custodian — Kurnai, Indigenous Knowledge
Bruno David, Professor, Australian Research Council Industry Laureate, Monash University
Elle Grono, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Culture, History & Language, Australian National University
Deeply etched into a cliff face in GunaiKurnai Country, near the township of Buchan in East Gippsland in rural Victoria, is a large limestone cave that hosts an extraordinary story.

Today, the area outside Cloggs Cave is mainly grassland and open woodland, with eucalypt forests further behind the cave. But this was not always so.

The environment changed as the last ice age came and went, and as the Old GunaiKurnai Ancestors managed Country through cultural burning and daily activities on the land. Photographs from the 19th century, as well as regional…The Conversation


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