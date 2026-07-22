New Zealand is cracking down on school attendance. Is it missing the bigger picture?
By Scott Duncan, Professor of Population Health, Auckland University of Technology
Andrew Gibbons, Professor of Higher Education, Auckland University of Technology
Elizabeth Duncan, Research Officer, Human Potential Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
New attendance targets focus on getting children into class. But evidence suggests understanding why they are absent is the more important question.
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- Tuesday, July 21, 2026