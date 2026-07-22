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Australia just outlined more ‘AI safety’ priorities, but is the plan actually coherent?

By Henry Fraser, Research Fellow in Law, Accountability and Data Science, Queensland University of Technology
This week, a group of ministers issued a joint media release outlining a a series of artificial intelligence (AI) “safety priorities” for the Australian government. These include:
  • introducing a digital duty of care to address risks from AI and digital services
  • consulting on a second round of privacy law reforms
  • AI safety in the workplace
  • consumer risks such as surveillance pricing and AI agent-based commerce
  • a framework to regulate government…The Conversation


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