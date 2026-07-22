Testosterone testing the military: how the manosphere shaped US government policy
By Samuel Cornell, Research Fellow in Public Health, The University of Queensland
Benjamin Bonenti, PhD Candidate, Centre for Health Services Research, The University of Queensland
Timothy Piatkowski, Senior Research Fellow in Public Health, The University of Queensland
The United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has ordered all active duty and reserve personnel aged 30 and over be screened for testosterone deficiency as part of their periodic health assessment. Those younger than 30 can opt in.
In a video called “The High T Department of War”, Hegseth said the initiative…
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- Tuesday, July 21, 2026