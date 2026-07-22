Domestiques, sprinters and climbers: who’s who in the Tour de France peloton (and why it matters)
By Andrew Rowland, Professor of Clinical Pharmacology; Human Performance, Exercise and Metabolism Group Leader, Flinders University
Ashley M Hopkins, NHMRC Investigator Fellow, Lead of the Clinical Epidemiology and Artificial Intelligence Lab, Flinders University
The Tour de France is not simply a battle of who can pedal fastest. It’s also a race made up of politics and priorities.
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- Tuesday, July 21, 2026