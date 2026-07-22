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Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: 5 Arrested for Ho Chi Minh Book

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Busts of late Vietnamese president Ho Chi Minh, in Hanoi, May 7, 2013. © 2013 Hoang Dinh Nam/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities since late June 2026 have arrested and detained five people for their roles in the publication of a controversial book about Ho Chi Minh, the founder of Vietnamese communism, Human Rights Watch said today.Hanoi police charged all five—Nguyen Thanh Nam, Tran Viet Anh, Nguyen Thuy Hang, Dao Ba Doan, and Nguyen Van Yen—with carrying out anti-state propaganda under the notorious national security law, penal code…


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