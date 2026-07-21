Industry backlash threatens Australia’s gas supply fix. Leaders must step up
By Hamish McKenzie, Deputy Program Director, Energy and Climate Change, Grattan Institute, Grattan Institute
Alison Reeve, Program Director, Energy and Climate Change, Grattan Institute
Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). But it faces domestic gas shortages by the 2030s as old gasfields run dry.
Gas exports from the east coast only began in 2015. Since then, exports have ballooned and domestic gas prices have increased dramatically. Price…
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- Tuesday, July 21, 2026