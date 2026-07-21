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Soccer and faith: Did evangelicalism really cost Brazil the World Cup?

By André Gagné, Full Professor, Department of Theological Studies, Concordia University
While such commentary can be described as semi-serious soccer banter, it speaks to the broader religious shifts taking place in Latin America.The Conversation


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