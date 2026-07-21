Tigray’s old grapevines have survived against the odds: new research uncovers their genetic and historic value
By Jan Nyssen, Professor of Geography, Ghent University
Alemtsehay Tsegay, Associate professor in Agronomy, Mekelle University
Emnet Negash, Researcher, Ghent University; Oregon State University
Federica Sulas, Associate Professor, University of Gothenburg
Mariano Ucchesu, Researcher, Université de Montpellier
Tesfaalem Gebreyohannes, Associate Professor at the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, Mekelle University
Yemane Hailu Fissuh, Senior Lecturer and Researcher, Assistant Professor, PhD in Biostatistics
The northern highlands of Ethiopia are among Africa’s oldest agricultural landscapes. Some of the world’s most important crops originated here, particularly pulses and grains, including teff. Yet another crop has a less well-known history in Ethiopia’s Tigray region: the grapevine.
We are an interdisciplinary team of geographers, agronomists and archaeologists studying long-term…
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- Tuesday, July 21, 2026