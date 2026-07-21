Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tigray’s old grapevines have survived against the odds: new research uncovers their genetic and historic value

By Jan Nyssen, Professor of Geography, Ghent University
Alemtsehay Tsegay, Associate professor in Agronomy, Mekelle University
Emnet Negash, Researcher, Ghent University; Oregon State University
Federica Sulas, Associate Professor, University of Gothenburg
Mariano Ucchesu, Researcher, Université de Montpellier
Tesfaalem Gebreyohannes, Associate Professor at the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, Mekelle University
Yemane Hailu Fissuh, Senior Lecturer and Researcher, Assistant Professor, PhD in Biostatistics
The northern highlands of Ethiopia are among Africa’s oldest agricultural landscapes. Some of the world’s most important crops originated here, particularly pulses and grains, including teff. Yet another crop has a less well-known history in Ethiopia’s Tigray region: the grapevine.

We are an interdisciplinary team of geographers, agronomists and archaeologists studying long-term…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 5 lessons from 20 years of climate surveys: Political party matters, but it doesn’t explain everything
~ ‘I can’t work in the farce of climate change cruise tourism anymore’: why Antarctic guides quit their dream jobs
~ Does dark energy really exist? Our work identifies cracks in the foundations of today’s cosmological model
~ Egypt: Release dozens detained over Gen Z online group calling for political change
~ Europe/IOPT: EU states allowing sale of Israel Bonds in Europe risk complicity in ongoing genocide in Gaza
~ Smouldering myeloma: Lauren Laverne’s diagnosis explained
~ When a teenager makes the ‘stupid choice’, their brain is working exactly as designed
~ Sold as brides, lost at sea: The trafficking of stateless Rohingya girls
~ We set 10,000 traps in search of a rare native mouse. Here’s what we found
~ Homer’s Odysseus was never a perfect hero. Christopher Nolan’s film understands this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter