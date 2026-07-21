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A sharp fall in gas supplies in 2028 threatens South Africa’s economy: how to manage the fallout

By Davies Tsikayi, Lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand
South Africans are getting used to the term “gas cliff” as pressure ramps up for action to be taken ahead of expected gas shortages. Natural gas supplies from Mozambique’s Pande and Temane fields will begin to fall after 2028 as their production declines. The fields have supplied roughly…The Conversation


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