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Soon, there will be so much electricity you might be paid to use it

By Amin Al-Habaibeh, Professor of Intelligent Engineering Systems, Nottingham Trent University
Encouraging people to use electricity when it’s clean and cheap may be better than temporarily disconnecting solar and wind farms.The Conversation


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