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Human Rights Observatory

Perimenopause and heart health: when chest symptoms need urgent attention

By Benedicta Quaye, Lecturer in Anatomy, Lancaster University
A racing heart can be frightening at any age. Palpitations are common during perimenopause and may occur alongside hot flushes, anxiety and disturbed sleep. In many cases, they do not indicate a serious heart problem, but they should not automatically be attributed to hormonal changes.

Palpitations can occur for many reasons, including stress, anaemia, thyroid disorders, abnormal heart rhythms and long COVID. A racing or irregular heartbeat can also accompany a heart…The Conversation


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