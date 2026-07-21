Have child, need job: How child-care problems prevent many families from re-entering the workforce
By Alisaleh Shariati, Phd Student, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Emis Akbari, Adjunct Professor, Department of Applied Psychology and Human Development at Ontario Institute for the Study of Education (OISE) and Executive Director at the Atkinson Centre, University of Toronto
A new report shows Canada’s $10-a-day child care has generated real returns, but unlocking more benefits depends partly on bolstering the child-care workforce.
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- Tuesday, July 21, 2026