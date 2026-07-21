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Human Rights Observatory

US Congress Should Pass Legislation on Sudan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced Sudanese people who fled El-Fasher after the city fell to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), walk in the Um Yanqur camp, located on the southwestern edge of Tawila, in western Darfur, on November 3, 2025. © 2025 AFP via Getty Images Congress is currently considering two bills on Sudan: the Preventing External Aggression and Conflict Escalation (PEACE) in Sudan Act of 2026 in the Senate and US Engagement in Sudanese Peace Act in the House of Representatives. These bills contain several positive initiatives but should go further on accountability. Human…


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