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Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Authorities must immediately open investigation into summary execution of Narciso Castigo Sambo

By Amnesty International
Reacting to a social media video shared with Amnesty International, and confirmed by Mozambican police, showing a plain-clothed police officer shooting a man, later identified to be Narciso Castigo Sambo (also known as Macovo), after he had been subdued by other officers in Xinavane district, Maputo province on 18 July, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for […] The post Mozambique: Authorities must immediately open investigation into summary execution of Narciso Castigo Sambo appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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