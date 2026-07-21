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John Healey is the UK’s chancellor: what Burnham’s surprise pick says about his style of government

By Despina Alexiadou, Reader at the School of Government and Public Policy, University of Strathclyde
The UK’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham, has appointed John Healey as chancellor of the exchequer. His pick to fill the UK’s top economic post was something of a surprise: if we were to believe the speculation, the choice was between a minister with strong views on the economy – Ed Miliband – and a pragmatist with solid managerial credentials – Shabana Mahmood.

Healey, however, is an MP with cabinet experience – and more of a pragmatist like Mahmood than an ideologue like Miliband.

The role…The Conversation


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