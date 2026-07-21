Why employers still place a premium on people skills, not AI, when they make hiring decisions
By Murugan Anandarajan, Professor of Decision Sciences and Management Information Systems, Drexel University
Cuneyt Gozu, Associate Clinical Professor of Organizational Behavior, Drexel University
In a survey of more than 600 employers, one theme kept coming up: Despite AI, soft skills and the ability to learn still set successful job candidates apart.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 21, 2026