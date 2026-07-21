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Human Rights Observatory

What Ed Miliband’s appointment does and doesn’t mean for the UK’s foreign policy

By Nick Whittaker, Tutor of International Relations, University of Sussex
The route to 10 Downing Street is often fairly parochial, requiring knowledge and experience of local or national issues, rather than international ones. Andy Burnham has been involved in politics for a quarter of a century. But his variety of posts gives us little indication of how he is likely to manage relations with key allies and the UK’s role in various parts of the world.

Burnham has appointed Ed Miliband (who opposedThe Conversation


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