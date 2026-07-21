5 lessons from 20 years of climate surveys: Political party matters, but it doesn’t explain everything
By Mayank Kejriwal, Research Assistant Professor of Industrial & Systems Engineering, University of Southern California
Yidan Sun, Ph.D. Student in Engineering, University of Southern California
Why would a young Republican back solar but reject a carbon tax? Twenty years of survey data shows climate opinion is more complex than party labels suggest.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 21, 2026