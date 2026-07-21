‘I can’t work in the farce of climate change cruise tourism anymore’: why Antarctic guides quit their dream jobs
By Zdenka Sokolickova, Postdoctoral Researcher, Arctic Centre, University of Groningen
Christy Hehir, Senior Lecturer in Tourism and Events, University of Surrey
Elizabeth Cooper, Postdoctoral Researcher, Arctic Centre, University of Groningen
“You’d see massive glacier calvings, and you’d just want to cry. But all the guests would be cheering. And you’d be like … ‘can you not put two and two together?’”
Those are the words of a former Antarctic tour guide we interviewed. For anyone interested in nature, few jobs sound more enviable. You spend months among penguins, orcas and glaciers, helping visitors experience one of the world’s most extraordinary and unspoiled places.
But for some guides, like those we quote in this article, that privilege slowly became impossible to reconcile with their beliefs.…
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- Tuesday, July 21, 2026