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Egypt: Release dozens detained over Gen Z online group calling for political change

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities must release dozens of people detained for their association with a Gen Z online group calling for political change and publishing content critical of the government, Amnesty International said today.  Since late May, officers from the National Security Agency (NSA) arrested at least 50 people, including nine women, for being part of the “Gen Z002” group on the social media platform, Discord, which called in October 2025 for toppling President Abdel […] The post Egypt: Release dozens detained over Gen Z online group calling for political change appeared first on Amnesty…


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