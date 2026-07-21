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Human Rights Observatory

Europe/IOPT: EU states allowing sale of Israel Bonds in Europe risk complicity in ongoing genocide in Gaza

By Amnesty International
Luxembourg, Ireland and all European Union (EU) member states must stop the sale of Israel Bonds in the EU or risk complicity in Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Amnesty International said in a public statement issued today.  “Israel has become increasingly reliant on foreign investments to finance its genocide, apartheid and unlawful occupation […] The post Europe/IOPT: EU states allowing sale of Israel Bonds in Europe risk complicity in ongoing genocide in Gaza appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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