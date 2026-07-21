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How Sam Neill’s Jurassic Park performance inspired a generation of palaeontologists

By Nic Rawlence, Associate Professor in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
As Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, Sam Neill portrayed a scientist who was authentic, normal and relatable. For many budding paleontologists, it was life changing.The Conversation


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