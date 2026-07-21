Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We set 10,000 traps in search of a rare native mouse. Here’s what we found

By Meg Edwards, Senior Lecturer in Wildlife Science, University of Southern Queensland
Abby Dennien, PhD Candidate, Wildlife Ecology, University of Southern Queensland
It’s 5am when we crawl out of our tents.

The catbirds are calling and the night sky is fading to dawn, as we prepare to head into the bush. We’re surrounded by the towering eucalypts of southeast Queensland in search of a small, native mouse called the pookila.

Also known as the New Holland mouse (Pseudomys novaehollandiae), the pookila is about the size of a small chocolate bar, weighing less than 20 grams. These mice spend their nights foraging…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sold as brides, lost at sea: The trafficking of stateless Rohingya girls
~ Homer’s Odysseus was never a perfect hero. Christopher Nolan’s film understands this
~ Why engagement with Myanmar’s junta is risky without proof of life for Aung San Suu Kyi
~ What boom in international students? The total number living in Australia is lower than before the pandemic
~ How was the first language formed?
~ Government announces $25 million in Palestinian aid, as Labor conference debate looms
~ US/Ecuador: Abuses Proliferate as Security Cooperation Deepens
~ The government wants to tap $4 trillion in super to address Australia’s challenges. It’s a risky strategy
~ Tracing art from impressionism through to abstract expressionism, and from Ohio to Adelaide
~ Kids do feel the cold. So why won’t they wear a jumper?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter