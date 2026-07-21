Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Homer’s Odysseus was never a perfect hero. Christopher Nolan’s film understands this

By Seth Robinson, Lecturer in Creative Practice and Public Humanities, The University of Melbourne
Homer’s The Odyssey has long been held up as a powerful example of “the hero’s journey” – a narrative structure that has dominated storytelling for millennia.

The epic poem follows the story of Odysseus, a hero celebrated for his intelligence, determination and cunning, while also being deceitful, hubristic and, at times, murderous. He is a flawed hero; one we might even view as problematic in a modern context.

Today, the hero’s journey appears across popular texts, films and media franchises,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sold as brides, lost at sea: The trafficking of stateless Rohingya girls
~ We set 10,000 traps in search of a rare native mouse. Here’s what we found
~ Why engagement with Myanmar’s junta is risky without proof of life for Aung San Suu Kyi
~ What boom in international students? The total number living in Australia is lower than before the pandemic
~ How was the first language formed?
~ Government announces $25 million in Palestinian aid, as Labor conference debate looms
~ US/Ecuador: Abuses Proliferate as Security Cooperation Deepens
~ The government wants to tap $4 trillion in super to address Australia’s challenges. It’s a risky strategy
~ Tracing art from impressionism through to abstract expressionism, and from Ohio to Adelaide
~ Kids do feel the cold. So why won’t they wear a jumper?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter