What boom in international students? The total number living in Australia is lower than before the pandemic
By Peter Hurley, Associate Professor and Director, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Melinda Hildebrandt, Education Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Sarah Pilcher, Director, Peter Noonan Policy Impact Program, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
The most recent data shows the total number of international students living in Australia is slightly lower than what it was before lockdowns.
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- Tuesday, July 21, 2026