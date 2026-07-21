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Human Rights Observatory

Why people are ordering fake food and fashion deliveries on free ‘dopamine apps’

By Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
But even when an app is free, there are downsides to watch out for – including how your choices can help advertisers better target you in real life.The Conversation


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