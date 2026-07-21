Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How wellness clinics bend the rules to supply unapproved peptides and anti-ageing injections

By Christopher Rudge, Lecturer in Law, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Wellness clinics are supplying peptides and anti-ageing injections that aren’t approved, meaning they haven’t been checked for safety or effectiveness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Government announces $25 million in Palestinian aid, as Labor conference debate looms
~ US/Ecuador: Abuses Proliferate as Security Cooperation Deepens
~ What Allegheny County’s new court-ordered mental health treatment program can and can’t do
~ Amid grinding war, protesting Ukrainians still want their voices and values heard at home
~ Eight lifesaving ways to improve wildfire risk management
~ The next skincare revolution could start with your immune system
~ Why handheld fans are not cool for the planet
~ The government wants to tap $4 trillion in super to address Australia’s challenges. It’s a risky strategy
~ Tracing art from impressionism through to abstract expressionism, and from Ohio to Adelaide
~ Kids do feel the cold. So why won’t they wear a jumper?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter