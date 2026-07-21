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Human Rights Observatory

US/Ecuador: Abuses Proliferate as Security Cooperation Deepens

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A farmer walks amidst rubble after a bomb was dropped by the Ecuadorian army in the Lago Agrio region, Sucumbíos province, Ecuador, on the border with Colombia, on March 18, 2026. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa presented the operation to the press as the first airstrike in the “joint operations” with Washington against drug trafficking, announcing the destruction of an alleged training camp belonging to the Border Commands, an armed group. © 2026 Luis Acosta / AFP via Getty Images Ordinary people were subjected to torture and arbitrary detention in a partnered…


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