Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Play, pause, rewind – where do these universal media symbols come from?

By Jason Kennedy, Senior Lecturer Above the Bar of Animated Performance, Auckland University of Technology
The play symbol is one of the world’s most recognisable icons. Across languages, writing systems, and cultures, a single right-pointing triangle is widely understood as “start”.

Yet there’s nothing about this simple geometric icon that inherently suggests the start of something. So why does it carry this meaning?

The emergence of such universal media symbols is relatively recent in design history.

An early case study


From the 1960s, consumer audio and video technologies became internationally widespread. In 1963, the Philips…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Now that the World Cup is over, can host cities turn their investment into a lasting social impact?
~ The rise of Yemeni coffeehouses in Dearborn and beyond
~ What Allegheny County’s new court-ordered mental health treatment program can and can’t do
~ Amid grinding war, protesting Ukrainians still want their voices and values heard at home
~ Eight lifesaving ways to improve wildfire risk management
~ The next skincare revolution could start with your immune system
~ Why handheld fans are not cool for the planet
~ The government wants to tap $4 trillion in super to address Australia’s challenges. It’s a risky strategy
~ Tracing art from impressionism through to abstract expressionism, and from Ohio to Adelaide
~ Kids do feel the cold. So why won’t they wear a jumper?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter