We attached cameras to whale sharks and captured krill chases never witnessed before
By Christine Barry, PhD Candidate, Marine Movement Ecology, Murdoch University; Australian Institute of Marine Science
Luciana C. Ferreira, Research Scientist, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Whale sharks (Rhincodon typus) – the world’s biggest fish – are one of the most charismatic marine species. They connect with the hearts of anyone lucky enough to encounter them, making people deeply curious about their lives and invested in their conservation.
Yet most of what researchers know about the behaviour of whale sharks comes from snorkelling or watching them from boats at the sea surface – only a small part of their entire habitat. Much of their lives below the surface remains a mystery.
Whale sharks live in tropical oceans where food is often sparse…
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- Monday, July 20, 2026