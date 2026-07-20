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Chinese companies are taking over the EV market. What’s behind their meteoric rise?

By Marina Yue Zhang, Associate Professor, Technology and Innovation, University of Technology Sydney
If producing electric vehicles (EVs) was an Olympic sport, China would be dominating the medals podium.

China now leads the world in the sale and export of EVs, a term encompassing everything from battery-powered cars to plug-in hybrids. Chinese companies also produce the lion’s…The Conversation


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